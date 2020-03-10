Google: Google will offer 3 months of Stadia access to Chromecast owners – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML190cf3e1278f9800cad4a2f9d4badf4011% %MINIFYHTML190cf3e1278f9800cad4a2f9d4badf4012%

San Francisco: Google search engine giant confirmed that new buyers of Chromecast Ultra devices will be offered a three-month "Pro Pass,quot; trial of the Stadias Pro level.

According to the company, this is the first such promotion for Stadia and it works as the Buddy Pass platform system, The Verge reported recently.

Currently, Stadia Pro is the only version of Google's cloud service currently available, there will be a standard Stadia level without 4K transmission that will be free.

Stadia Pro costs $ 10 a month. Prior to this promotion, the only way to access the service was through Buddy Passes, which can only be obtained from someone who has already bought Stadia or by purchasing the $ 129 Premiere edition.

In addition, Google is also working to add features that include the highly anticipated free level, YouTube streaming and family game sharing on Stadia soon.

Google Stadia recently received an update, bringing it to version 2.7 and introducing some small adjustments to the user interface.

However, below the surface, we found that Google is preparing to launch Stadia Base with a free trial of Stadia Pro, as well as live YouTube streaming and more.

