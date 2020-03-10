Google advises all North American employees to work from their homes due to the coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML665835c3ef344d30d004125367d2c4e411% %MINIFYHTML665835c3ef344d30d004125367d2c4e412%

Google sent a memo to all its North American-based employees recommending that they work until at least April 10 due to the coronavirus, the company confirmed to Business Insider. Google had previously told employees in the San Francisco Bay Area, Dublin and Seattle to work from home in recent days.

Google offices will remain open to workers if they have to be physically present for their work, according to Business Insider. CEO Sundar Pichai also urged people to "contribute,quot; to social distancing in a Tuesday night Tweet:

Contributing to social distancing, if possible, helps the community in general to spread and, more importantly, will help to compensate for maximum burdens through critical health systems and also saves it for people in need. (based on expert advice). Contribute if you can https://t.co/RNUh2kSyIJ %MINIFYHTML665835c3ef344d30d004125367d2c4e413% %MINIFYHTML665835c3ef344d30d004125367d2c4e414% – Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 10, 2020

%MINIFYHTML665835c3ef344d30d004125367d2c4e415% %MINIFYHTML665835c3ef344d30d004125367d2c4e416%

On Sunday, Apple CEO Tim Cook encouraged employees of several of his global offices to work remotely "if his work permits,quot; from March 9 to 13. And at the end of last week, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and many other technology companies asked their employees in the Bay Area and Seattle to work from their homes.

Google will also grant temporary staff and providers worldwide sick leave if they have to take a break due to COVID-19, the new coronavirus, through a new fund announced today. "This fund will mean that members of our extended workforce will be compensated for their normal work hours,quot; if they have symptoms of COVID-19 or are in quarantine, the company said in a blog post. Last Friday, Google confirmed that it would pay its workers an hourly regular salary if they had to miss work due to the coronavirus.