Good question: How does the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 investigate? – Up News Info

Minnesota confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. That made the employees of the health department work overtime to discover how to keep the virus contained.

So how does the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) COVID-19 investigate? Good question.

%MINIFYHTML9de5c6b6732c80dcfdefba02925b605111% %MINIFYHTML9de5c6b6732c80dcfdefba02925b605112%

"Our first step is to contact health care providers," says MDH senior epidemiologist Kathy Como-Sabetti.

That is so that the provider can call the patient, but also so that the team of MDH researchers can determine the risk of exposure to any doctor, nurse or laboratory staff.

From there, the researchers call the patient. That interview is almost always done by phone to reduce exposure. MDH has 15 epidemiologists trained to ask patients questions. Many of them have been doing this research for years, especially from tuberculosis to measles and bacterial meningitis.

They use a common language such as asking patients what they did the day they returned from their vacations or what happened during the weekend.

"You want to ask things as if you were happy hours, you went for a drink with someone," said Como-Sabetti. "For kids, you want to ask about game dates or birthday parties."

The researchers will then separate the contacts into three groups. The high-risk group is people who have had close contact with the patient since they started showing symptoms. Those are often family members. The medium-medium risk group is anyone who approached within six feet of the patient for at least ten minutes. The low-risk group could be anyone with whom the patient worked in a large room or passed through a workspace.

"For the most part, most of the transmission is going to be coughing and sneezing in a closed air-sharing space," Como-Sabetti said. "That's why we look within six feet for ten minutes."

Como-Sabetti says his teams called people until Sunday night about the second confirmed case in Minnesota.

"Some called back at four in the morning and people were very receptive, which we appreciate," she says. “Surprisingly, they were a quiet group of people, I think conscientiously. They want to do the right thing. "

Then high-risk contacts are asked to self-quarantine and cannot leave their homes. Those at medium risk are also asked to quarantine themselves, but they can leave the home for essential items. Low-risk patients are not asked to restrict any activity, but should be isolated immediately if they begin to show symptoms.

In the case of Carver County, MDH expects 20 people to stay at home to be requested.

MDH researchers will call people in the high-risk category every day to verify and offer support. That group would not be screened for the virus unless someone showed symptoms. Como-Sabetti says the test is only validated for people who show symptoms.

"It's only for a point in time," she says. "The test looks for the virus today and if you don't have to do it today it doesn't mean you won't have it tomorrow."

At this point, the state of Minnesota is still in a containment phase for the virus. Until the transmission is too extended to be ineffective or unreasonable, MDH will continue to investigate each case.