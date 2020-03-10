Gayle King addresses the violent reaction of Kobe Bryant: & # 39; I have moved & # 39;

CBS News host Gayle King has opened up once more about the violent reaction she faced from Kobe Bryant fans for her controversial interview with WBNA star Lisa Leslie.

King turned to his best friend, Oprah Winfrey & # 39; s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour, to talk about the incident and the lessons he has learned.

"I moved. Is there a scab? Yes. But I moved," King said, according to PEOPLE.

"I put on the face of the game and the big pants because I never lost sight of who I was, what I think I am and my intention. I never lost sight of that. But it was certainly a learning curve, and it was very painful," King continued. .

The journalist felt some heat after pressing Leslie to talk about Bryant's rape accusations in 2003 less than two weeks after Bryant, her 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash. .