Garland police arrest suspected thieves after high-speed chase through the city – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Two men, who police said robbed an employee of the restaurant, are in custody after a brief high-speed chase on March 9.

Investigators say it was just after 2:00 p.m. when they received the call about a robbery at a restaurant in the 1400 block of West Buckingham. The victim said two men entered the business, demanded money and then left on foot.

After giving a specific description of the suspects, a traffic officer saw a vehicle with an expired registration near the intersection of Walnut and Jupiter. Aware of the previous robbery, the officer tried to stop the driver, but the man made several quick turns, passed a red light and fled at high speed.

Police chased the vehicle, which had two people inside, until the suspects were trapped in the traffic, jumped out of the vehicle and began to flee from the officers.

The foot chase ended with both men, later identified as Christopher Welsh, 38, and Cederic Miller, 25, arrested.

According to police, when they searched the vehicle, the men left and found a gun, a mask, a handkerchief and the distinctive clothing described by the victim in the aggravated robbery in the restaurant.

Both Welsh and Miller have pending arrest warrants from police departments at other appointments. Men now also face charges of aggravated robbery and evasive arrest.