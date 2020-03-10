Funeral services & # 39; refused & # 39; to pick up the body of the coronavirus victim | Coronavirus outbreak news

Rome Italy – The family of a woman who died of coronavirus. in the southwestern city of Naples She was forced to keep her body at home for more than 36 hours, since funeral services refused to transport the body.

Teresa Franzese, 47, suffered from a form of epilepsy, but was in good health. He developed symptoms associated with COVID-19 earlier in the week and died Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, his brother Luca, an actor who appeared in the television series Gomorrah, posted a video on Facebook, asking for help from the authorities, his sister's body visible on a bed behind him.

"I am making this video for the good of Italy, for the good of Naples. My sister died last night, probably because of the virus, and I have been waiting for answers since last night," he said.

She was tested for the virus only after her death, at the request of her brother, and since then the test has tested positive.

"I had to force them to come and do the test. I had to put myself in self-isolation. I could have the virus. To keep my sister alive, I tried to give her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and nobody cared. Nobody calls me. We are ruined, Italy has abandoned us, "Franzese said in the video. "But we must give each other strength."

According to reports, the woman's older parents and other relatives, including children, were also in the house with the body. Since then they have been tested for the virus and are now waiting for results.

"It was the first case in Italy in which a person with the virus dies at home, so there was some confusion about what to do," Francesco Emilio Borrelli, local councilor and member of the Regional Health Commission of Al Jazeera, told Al Jazeera Campania . "The family (exemplifies) altruism, they are doing everything possible to protect their community, and the community stays close to them bringing food.

"Now the big problem is that they have been closed there for four days, and nobody is taking away the trash. It's getting unhygienic and we don't know what to do about it. Someone needs to help them."

According to reports, Teresa was the fourth person to die in Campania, in southern Italy. There are also 122 confirmed positive cases in the region.

The majority of cases and deaths have been so far in the north of the country.

After Franzese's video went viral, a local funeral home agreed to take Teresa's body.

"It was surreal, "said Pasquale Pernice, one of the employees of Aprea Funeral Home.

"We used masks, sterile shoes, hazardous materials suits, glasses and gloves. Luca and another relative were there, but other family members were in another room."

The body was taken to the cemetery and buried. No family member was present.

"If it gets worse, and we have to do it again, we will do it. It's our job," Pernice said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte extended a regional blockade to the entire country, which is struggling to contain the virus.

So far, there are 9,172 confirmed cases and 463 deaths in Italy, the most affected country outside of China.

According to the decree of Conte, all social events and functions are prohibited, including funerals.