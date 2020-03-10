Frodon faces seven rivals in the pursuit of Ryanair | Racing news

Defending champion Frodon and ante-post favorite A Plus Tard are among the last eight for Ryanair Chase in Cheltenham.

Frodon's successful success of Aso's re-opposition brought down the house at the Festival last year, as part of a "golden hour,quot; of unforgettable action that was crowned by the victory of Paisley Park Stayers & # 39; Hurdle.

Bryony Frost’s victory over Paul Nicholls’s favorite was a first-degree first-time jump break at the Cheltenham Festival by any rider.

A Plus Tard, by Henry De Bromhead, was a hugely impressive winner of the Close Brothers Novices disabled chase at the Festival 12 months ago, while the usual Willie Mullins Festival Min is also prominent in Thursday's bets.

The hugely improved Onthe Storm Riders for Nigel Twiston-Davies and Harry Whittington's Saint Calvados are two major contenders: with Duc Des Genievres de Mullins, successful at Arkle last year, and former Gordon Elliott Festival winner, Shattered Love, completing the field.

Faugheen is a hero who returns safely to carry an almost universal goodwill while offering his third victory of the Festival at the age of 12, against 11 opponents in the Marsh Novice Hunt.

The winner of the Mullins & # 39; Champion Hurdle 2015 has had injury problems since then, but has achieved remarkable success by switching to chasing so late in his career and will be looking for his fourth victory of the season and his third consecutive Degree.

Among those on Faugheen's path are the Bapaume stable mates, also on the same property, Melon and Tornado Flyer.

Elliott's Samcro again seeks to regain his once powerful reputation, while the home challenge is led by the winner of the Scilly Islands of Olly Murphy, Itchy Feet, Mister Fisher and Nicky Henderson Reserve Tank, for Colin Tizzard.

Jonjo O & # 39; Neill jnr will be riding the prolific mare Annie Mc for her father, and the finalist of Scilly Isles Midnight Shadow represents Sue Smith.