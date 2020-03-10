Frisco Man, in his 30s, marks the first "alleged positive,quot; case for a new coronavirus in North Texas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old man from Frisco tested positive for a case of a new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Frisco ISD said in a letter to parents on Monday, the man is the father of a student at Tadlock Elementary School.

%MINIFYHTMLb5cae9d13e2c0bc3c2d0e5f93f516b4111% %MINIFYHTMLb5cae9d13e2c0bc3c2d0e5f93f516b4112%

Frisco ISD is currently working with the Collin County Department of Health and Denton County Public Health in additional steps to help contain greater exposure to the community by the time students return to school after spring break.

Collin County health officials said the man recently traveled to California and is in stable condition, isolated in his home and the county health care staff is monitoring him.

Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) said they are waiting for more tests to confirm the initial results, since the patient's symptoms have not required hospitalization.

CCHCS is also monitoring the man's family, setting up the necessary tests and working to identify any contact that may have been exposed while he was infectious. County health care staff will communicate directly with anyone who has had close contact with the patient.

The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low, according to health officials.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the reported illnesses have varied from mild symptoms to serious illnesses for COVID-19 cases. Symptoms of fever, cough and / or difficulty breathing may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent diseases is to avoid exposure to this virus. However, as a reminder, the CDC always recommends daily preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning cloth.

Follow the recommendations of the CDC to wear a face mask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash your hands with soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.

Check the CDC travel website for travel warnings and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside the US. UU.

If you have questions, call Collin County Health Services during business hours at 972-548-4707. After business hours, call the Sheriff's office at 972-547-5350.

Three residents of Harris County have also tested positive for the virus.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.