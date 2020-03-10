Freight train transporting US military vehicles UU. Derail – Defense Blog

A freight train carrying US military vehicles and trucks derailed on the Alabama-Florida state line on Saturday morning, North Escambia reported.

Around five wagons of a CSX train carrying military equipment derailed on the Alabama-Florida state line.

Trucks and special military vehicles left the track leaving the railyard in Flomaton, a few feet north of a street known as Alley 5 in Century. No injuries were reported.

The entire train was transporting military vehicles and equipment in platform cars. The derailment blocked railroad crossings on Old Flomaton Road and East Cottage Street in Century.