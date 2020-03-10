Former UAW president accused of embezzlement in federal investigation – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Former UAW president accused of embezzlement in federal investigation – Up News...

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Federal prosecutors accused former United Auto Workers president Gary Jones on Thursday.

They say he embezzled more than $ 1 million from the auto workers union.

Jones was charged as part of a larger ongoing investigation into the UAW Union.

He resigned last November at approximately the same time that the UAW workers went on strike.

Prosecutors say he used the cash for private villas and golf trips.

Jones is one of the 14 UAW officials now charged in the investigation.

