Former general manager of the state fair Mike Heffron dies – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Mike Heffron, former General Manager of the Minnesota State Fair, died Wednesday at the age of 84.

The St. Paul native began working at the State Fair in 1953 as a high school student and became General Manager in 1977. He worked at the fair for 43 years, retiring in 1977.

In addition to his work for the fair, he was also president of the Midwest Fairs Association and the International Fairs and Exhibitions Association.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat Heffron, and their four children.