Ford Focus, Fiesta owners could see a great payday – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Ford is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to buy back defective Ford Fiesta and Focus vehicles.

The agreement was approved last week as part of a class action lawsuit.

According to the lawyers for the agreement, Ford Fiesta and Focus owners could see up to $ 22,000 per piece.

This is due to transmission problems reported with the vehicles.

