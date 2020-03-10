Five high-ranking Republicans quarantined by coronavirus | USA news

%MINIFYHTML2d280f9b9f276a20abcfc09a64b1ac0c11% %MINIFYHTML2d280f9b9f276a20abcfc09a64b1ac0c12%

Five senior members of the Republican Party in the United States, including Senator Ted Cruz, have been quarantined for fear that they were exposed to the virus at a conservative conference outside Washington, DC.

There are also concerns that President Donald Trump may be exposed to the virus through contact with two of those legislators.

Plus:

Matt Gaetz traveled with Trump on Air Force One on Monday. Doug Collins was with the president on Friday during an informative session on coronavirus at the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Trump's new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, also entered quarantine on Monday after learning that he may also have been exposed at the same conference. Meadows has no symptoms and a precautionary test proved negative, a spokesman said.

Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar was the fifth politician to quarantine.



Trump has not been tested for the virus, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday night.

Congressman Doug Collins, now under quarantine after meeting with a person who tested positive for #coronavirus, was seen greeting President Donald Trump upon his arrival in Georgia https://t.co/l89JeCSs7t pic.twitter.com/1tab6TEQPC – Reuters (@Reuters) March 10, 2020

The president, who flew back to Washington, DC after playing golf at his Florida resort and dining with the president of Brazil, spent weeks underestimating the seriousness of the threat.

But after an emergency meeting with administration staff, he told reporters on Monday that he would propose "very substantial,quot; economic measures to Congress on Tuesday.

These will include tax relief and assistance for workers in the labor economy who care to call the sick to ensure that "they will not miss a paycheck,quot; and "do not be penalized for anything other than their fault. ".

The concern that Trump might be infected resulted in the fall of US actions, fueling growing national anxiety. On Monday, the Dow Jones closed 7.8 percent lower in the worst session since 2008.

The stories of new cases were flooded throughout the country, from a rector of the Washington DC church to the head of the New York port authority, while some stores were left without disinfectants and masks.

Since the epidemic began, Trump has deviated between defending his government against accusations of incompetence and accusing Democrats and the media of exaggerating the outbreak in an attempt to damage his position.