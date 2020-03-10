First case of coronavirus reported in Dallas County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 77-year-old man has the first positive presumptive case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County.

The Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services (DCHHS) said it has an extensive travel history and is being treated at a Dallas area hospital. He was immediately identified and isolated in the hospital and the hospital staff wore the appropriate personal protective equipment.

“The cases of COVID-19 in the ninth largest county and the fourth most populous metropolitan area in the country were not unexpected. The result of this test is considered a presumptive positive until it is confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). DCHHS has completed contract tracking and has directly notified anyone who was in close contact with the person while they were in Texas, "said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

“While we know that this case is worrisome, it is not unexpected. We have been watching the numbers increase throughout the United States and we have been preparing for this event. We are working with all local, regional and state health authorities to monitor the situation and update the public, ”said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Health and Human Services for Dallas County.

Dallas City Mayor Eric Johnson added: “The city of Dallas has been making preparations for COVID-19 for weeks, and we are in daily communication with our partners. I still rely on our collective ability to handle these cases. "

Judge Jenkins added: "Know that we are attentive to our response, dedicated to your safety and committed to providing relevant information in a timely and transparent manner."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking daily preventive measures to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

· Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical attention.

· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and help young children do the same. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

· Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning wipes.

· Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away. If you don't have a handkerchief, use your sleeve, not your hands.