FCC under senatorial fire due to limitations of rural broadband funds

The latest plan by the Federal Communications Commission to expand high-speed Internet access across the country has been criticized by members of Congress who fear that more than $ 20 billion in funds will not reach the communities that need it most.

On Tuesday, two dozen senators, Republicans and Democrats, wrote to the FCC president, Ajit Pai, denouncing the agency's new Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, or RDOF. This new program would establish a $ 20.4 billion fund to provide high-speed broadband access to homes and rural businesses that currently do not have. However, according to senators, that money will not be made available to communities that have already been granted funds through the United States Department of Agriculture's ReConnect program or other broadband development programs or managed grants By the states themselves.

"This decision by the FCC sets a dangerous and counterproductive precedent that discourages states from investing in rural communities," said Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

"This order could be devastating for rural New Yorkers and rural communities across the country," said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

The FCC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The edge. However, at a hearing on Tuesday in the Senate assignments, Pai said: "If a state has told a broadband provider, & # 39; here are funds to provide a service of 25 megabits per second & # 39; , I don't want the FCC to come over and double that company’s financing or find another company to do exactly the same. "

Still, senators fear that the limitations that the FCC has implemented for RDOF may send a "daunting message,quot; to states that are considering establishing their own broadband programs. "Your agency should be encouraging states to take action," the senators said in the letter.

The first RDOF auction will be held this October and "will focus on more than six million homes and businesses in census blocks that are completely without service,quot; for high-speed broadband. At Tuesday’s hearing, Democratic commissioners Jessica Rosenworcel and Geoffrey Starks expressed concern about the accuracy of the agency’s broadband maps that have been criticized for years by lawmakers on both sides of the hall.

Currently, the FCC maps communities without significant high-speed broadband access across the country with the data it receives from operators. That information, which providers often exaggerate, has created very inaccurate maps and caused Congress to introduce bipartisan measures to solve them.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Democratic commissioners suggested that the maps should be arranged before the RDOF auctions advance. "We need maps before money and data before implementation," Rosenworcel said. "We are doing it in much more like a broadband advertising trick than a true policy."

Republican commissioners such as Pai and Brendan Carr agreed that the maps should be updated, but they say they have enough data that identifies communities totally without service to proceed with RDOF in those areas before the maps are fixed.

"There are millions of locations that we know that, in fact, are not served based on any map you consult," Pai replied. "Waiting to serve those areas, until we solve the maps in completely different areas, is irresponsible."