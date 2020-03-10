Fans can thank Vin Diesel's daughter for the fast and furious Cameo Cardi B

Fans of Fast and Furious I should thank Vin Diesel's daughter for making Cardi B participate in the last movie, a new report from E! Online revealed. This Monday, the actor stopped on the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he revealed that his 4-year-old daughter, Pauline, was the one who suggested the rapper for his new movie.

Pauline, named after the late Paul Walker, suggested that Cardi B appear in the film. The actor says he said "that's a great idea,quot; while his daughter listened to the song "I like it,quot;.

When Jimmy asked him if other actors had asked or not to be in the movie, Diesel explained that "surprisingly,quot;, there were many offers, even from the Oscar winners. The actor admits that 20 years ago, none of them would have asked.

In the latest addition to the franchise, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron will appear. That said, however, Diesel explained that there were still some surprises in terms of cameos. Vin went on to say he didn't want to reveal too much.

Vin Diesel's daughter apparently has many requests, many of which the actor compels. For example, for his fourth birthday party, he wanted Swae Lee and Post Malone to perform. Diesel said he does not know what he will ask this year.

Apparently, when he previously asked who he wanted for this year's birthday party, she claimed her "Uncle Ludacris." the Saving Private Ryan Alum went on to say that the sweetest thing about his daughter and Ludacris's daughter is that they were the first friends together. He added, "So, that's a nice thing."

While Vin Diesel has been in many movies lately, his supposed behind-the-scenes drama with Dwayne Johnson caused trouble between the couple. However, a Dylan Fisher report last year said he and Johnson are now much better than before.

Ad

In August, Diesel shared a publication thanking the actor for expanding the Fast and Furious franchise. He also wished him the best after his wedding with Lauren Hashian.



Post views:

4 4