F-22 fighters of the US Air Force UU. Russian planes intercept – Defense Blog

The North American Aerospace Defense Command reported that the F-22 raptors of the US Air Force. UU. And the Canadian CF-18 intercepted two Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft Tu-142 in northern Alaska on March 9.

"The NORAD F-22, CF-18, supported by KC-135 Stratotanker and the E-3 Sentry AWACS, intercepted two Russian maritime reconnaissance aircraft Tu-142 that entered the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday, March 9, "the service message states.

The Canadian CF-18 Raptors and fighters, which were supported by an E-3 Sentry (AEW & C) early warning and airborne control aircraft and a KC-135 Stratotanker air refueling aircraft, escorted the Russian maritime patrol version of the Tu-95 bomber for four hours while flying in the Alaska air defense identification zone.

The Russian plane remained in international airspace over the Beaufort Sea, and approached up to 50 nautical miles to the coast of Alaska. The Russian plane did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

The secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett, highlighted the strategic importance of the Arctic region in her opening address at the AFA Air War Symposium last month.

"As in space, the United States is determined to defend and protect international standards of access and navigation as Arctic resources and sea routes gain importance," Barrett said, calling the Arctic a "central mission,quot; to the USAF.

O'Shaughnessy echoed those comments days later in testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, and noted that Russian heavy bombers conducted 48 air patrols in 2019, several of which were intercepted by NORAD fighters near I know. UU.

"The Arctic is the new front line of our homeland defense," O'Shaughnessy wrote in a prepared testimony. "Russia has constantly expanded its military presence in the region,quot; and "has left us no choice but to improve our capacity and defense capacity of the country."