Exclusive: Telugu superstar Allu Arjun talks about being a complete family man

No one in the world knows the secret of a blockbuster. You just have to follow your instinct. Sometimes you are wrong, sometimes you are right. Generally, when you follow your heart, you end up being right.

Does it imply pressure to improve every time?

Absolutely. I make efforts to make each film, each performance better than the previous one. I push myself to the maximum limit. What looks like pressure is also a kind of pleasure. At the end of the day, it's just about improving as an actor.

Coming from a film family, did you always want to be an actor?

Initially, I wanted to be an animator. But soon my interest vanished … When you are born in a film family, you are influenced by the environment. Wherever you go, you will surely return to the cinema. This place has some kind of gravity.

Do you have a sense of competition with your stellar relatives?

No way. It is your own trip, regardless of the competition. It seems that from the outside, everyone is part of the race, running together. But from the inside, you are running with yourself, according to your ability.

You have a fan that follows you in the heart of the Hindi. Any plans to debut in Hindi movies?

Hindi movies are on my wish list. Especially, when you have so much appreciation in your way. Cinema is a universal language although culture differs from one region to another. Finally, the content has to touch the heart. In addition, the Hindi satellite is a great source of income for us. But to get into Hindi movies, I need the right filmmaker and the right script. Some offers arrived but nothing exceptional as such. Maybe, it's time for him to move things and avoid things.

How has Telugu cinema evolved over the years?

Each industry has two lines: commercial and parallel. These currents are interdependent and based on each other in terms of actors and technicians. In the last decade, parallel cinema in Telugu films has grown. The best example would be Mahanati (based on the legendary actress Savithri). It is not a typical commercial movie. But he won three national awards. Baahubali, a commercial movie, had great content. These two films are classic examples of the mix.

Your fans go crazy to check it out. How do you feel?

I have been around for 15 years and have experienced this madness often. It is something for which the actors work day and night. All the sacrifices we make is witness this madness. Then, when it happens, we accept it and live every moment. For you it may appear as "madness,quot;. But for me it is pure love.

A crazy fan moment …

Recently, my team informed me that some Middle Eastern fans had come to Hyderabad just to see me. They had been waiting for almost two days hoping to take a look. I invited them in and offered them tea. They shared that they had a collection of my photos and videos at home. They watched my movies even though they didn't understand the language. It was a humiliating experience.

Do you maintain a connection with your fans?

Yes. In the south, we remain closely connected with our fans. We feel a sense of responsibility towards them. Even if they misbehave, we feel responsible. I even apologize in his name. I ask you to exercise moderation. But I always defend them. I am grateful to my fans for making me who I am.

How do you handle all the female attention around you?

(Laughter) My wife (Sneha Reddy) is extremely strict. Also, I don't think my fans want to disturb my married life. They know that I am married and have children (son Ayaan and daughter Arha). My wife says they should live with me to know how I really am. She is sure that they will no longer be my fans.

You're a romantic?

Yes I am. My wife will answer for that. For example, recently, we had planned a vacation. But

I was stuck at work, my wife and my children had to continue without me. But somehow, my work was postponed. I surprised them with an unplanned visit. They were very happy.

The video of his daughter Arha doing step two in the song of Ramuloo ramulaa (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) became furious. Do you agree that children are under the eyes of the media?

Whether they share a video or not, my children will be under the eyes of the media. They are children in a special situation. The glow of the media has an impact on them. You have to adapt to that and face it with humility. That said, I don't record and share every moment of my life. I like to share some moments in social networks. It is better for children to get used to this. So they don't lose their balance later. They will not get carried away by euphoria.

Do you remember your children when you sign a movie?

I feel responsible not only with my children but with society in general. What I do has a great impact not only on my children but also on young people. What I do on the screen may seem fun. But it's not when I do it. In general, I share the events of the day with my children. I tell you about the movie, the location, the song … anything that may be of interest to you.

You are also a superstar in social networks. What are your views on social networks?

It all depends on how you use the platform. It is a fantastic opportunity for good things. If used incorrectly, it may have an undesirable effect. I am a positive person I do not get into any controversy. Lately, Instagram and Pinterest attract me. I am not very tiktok. I like pictures. I am addicted to Instagram.

You have won five Filmfare awards. How much do prizes mean to you?

Honestly, the first time I won a Filmfare Award for Parugu, I was pleasantly surprised. Later, I bought it for Vedam. Race Gurram was a movie for which I really loved Black Lady. I appreciate the awards.

I feel happier when given to the right person. I was so happy when Vijay Deverakonda won the award for Arjun Reddy. I also liked the performance of Jr NTR in Jai Lava Kusa. (Smiles) I am very happy when I am honored with a Filmfare because I know that I am the most deserving. That is the most honest I can be.

You have worked with Hindu actresses like Rakul Preet Singh and Pooja Hegde. What makes them special?

Everyone has their strengths. The girls of South India can get the rustic characters out right. B-town girls have glamorous roles. They have a "cosmo,quot; atmosphere. They were born and raised like that

of ethos. They reflect that on the screen.

What advice do you give to your younger brother, actor Allu Sirish?

Oh, I keep giving advice all the time. I like how to talk, how to avoid certain things, the easiest way to do something … He also advises me. We are always exchanging ideas between us. It was his idea that I approached the national media to promote Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

He pushed me to do it.

An actor whom you consider your role model …

Stardom is hard to achieve. It is an individual trip. I am inspired by Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. At 70,

I would like to be like him. It would be great to wake up every morning and have work to wait. It would be fun to work with young people even at that age. It is a rare privilege for any actor. north