Exclusive: Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis reveal the wedding date

Like E! the spectators saw yesterday night Meet the frasers end of the first season, Matt Fraser I finally asked the girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis. After the inclement weather forced Fraser's planned proposal to be carried out within, some wondered if the compromise would be carried out.

Fortunately, after Fraser and his company struggled to transform a ballroom into a romantic place, the psychic medium knelt down and asked his beauty queen to marry him. And, of course, she said yes.

From this episode of Meet the frasers It was filmed some time ago, Fraser and Papigiotis are already in the planning of the wedding. During an exclusive conversation with the E! Engaged couple, we knew they already have a wedding date and a place.

"February 13, 2021. Definitely, Palm Beach," Fraser told us happily. "We reduced it to Palm Beach."

As expected, the exaggerated couple has selected a rather extravagant place for their nuptials. Specifically, the duo says: "Yes, I want to!" in the Henry Morrison Flagler museum.