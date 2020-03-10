Exclusive: Matt Fraser and Alexa Papigiotis reveal the wedding date

Reservation.
Like E! the spectators saw yesterday night Meet the frasers end of the first season, Matt Fraser I finally asked the girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis. After the inclement weather forced Fraser's planned proposal to be carried out within, some wondered if the compromise would be carried out.
Fortunately, after Fraser and his company struggled to transform a ballroom into a romantic place, the psychic medium knelt down and asked his beauty queen to marry him. And, of course, she said yes.
From this episode of Meet the frasers It was filmed some time ago, Fraser and Papigiotis are already in the planning of the wedding. During an exclusive conversation with the E! Engaged couple, we knew they already have a wedding date and a place.
"February 13, 2021. Definitely, Palm Beach," Fraser told us happily. "We reduced it to Palm Beach."
As expected, the exaggerated couple has selected a rather extravagant place for their nuptials. Specifically, the duo says: "Yes, I want to!" in the Henry Morrison Flagler museum.
"The mansion / museum in which we are getting married was a wedding gift for his wife," said the future bride. "So, your wedding gift is our place. Which is amazing!"
While Papigiotis said they are "on the moon," he admitted that things have been "a bit stressful." However, your wedding planner has helped raise some of the stress.
"We knew she was for us because, on the phone, she said that it relieves stress and that it will lock up anyone we need in a closet," Papigiotis continued. "Then, I thought, & # 39; Oh my God! You're hired & # 39;".
"That's what we need," Fraser joked in support.
We hope the moms of the committed duo Angela Fraser Y Sharon Ciolli They are reading this! (We joke, something like that!)
For more moments from Matt and Alexa, be sure to scroll through their sweetest snapshots below.
Do not forget to congratulate the couple on social networks!