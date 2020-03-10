Exclusive: Bhumi Pednekar talks about his movie choices, life as a star and his love for men.

I want to keep my balance That's why I made PPAW. It came as a respite after the intense Sonchiriya. I approached the heroine par excellence. Today the definition of a heroine of Hindi cinema has changed. You don't have to wear a scarce sari in the middle of the mountains of Switzerland. A heroine is someone whom people can admire and inspire. That said, I grew up watching these beautiful women, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra … I want to make her kind of cinema. That's why I did Ankhiyon goli maare in PPAW. Mujhe dance karne ka chaska lag gaya hai.

Has the pressure to score each time increased success?

Pressure is exactly what it was from day one. I am living my dream. I love my job. I enjoy it. I never want to be out of work. That's why I work so hard. If a movie works or not it is not in my hands.

I just want to be better than my last movie. I do not look at the duration of my paper.

I consider the character and the amount of opportunities I have to shine playing. I want the public to remember the name of each character that I play.

What do you owe your trust?

It has a lot to do with my education. My parents gave me confidence. Whatever the shape or size you have, in my opinion I am the best. I'm not too confident, but I think all girls should feel that way. You need to value yourself, be yourself and respect yourself.

Are you feminist?

Of course. All girls should be considered feminists. Being a feminist does not mean that I do not like or hate men. Both sexes need to coexist. I love men. But I believe in equal rights and opportunities for both sexes.

What does success really mean to you?

Success means getting better opportunities, either in your career or in your choices. Otherwise, I'm still the same person. Success has not changed my core.

I still fight with my sister. I still do the things I did before. I enjoy the Pani Puri road and Vada Pav. I travel by autorickshaw. I visit my university to know the faculties. But I hope to have grown as a human being. That I have become more mature, empathetic, compassionate. I hope I have become a better version of myself.

Success comes with responsibility. Right?

Absolutely. I have achieved name, fame and success. But with this comes a responsibility. You have to return to society. That is why I chose to partner with the Pan India Climate Warrior campaign (raise awareness about environmental conservation and global warming). If the Universe has given me so much, I must return it. True success is only when you can impact lives.

What is the best part of being an actress?

The love you receive from people. I want my fans to love me more and more. No matter what you receive, it seems less. Then I feel, Dios My God! I should work harder for them. "

What is the scary part?

The biggest fear is that one day I could become mediocre. The biggest challenge is to keep improving. I am insecure as an actor. Every time I watch a movie, I say "Bhumi, you could have done better." Being self-critical is essential for self-improvement.

How is the real Bhumi?

Above all, I have played humble characters. Off-screen

I believe in pleasures. I like to get dressed I like to invest time in self-esteem. That is why I am a safe person. But the reason I have remained balanced is due to the people around me. Whether it's my manager, my hair and makeup team, everyone has permission to do a reality check. We share that kind of relationship. The day

I only have men around me, the day I think I am superior and everyone else is dumb, it will be the end of this beautiful journey. It's just not my trip, it's also my family's. Everyone has invested a lot in me. I do not want to disappoint you. There are bad days and there are good days. You must learn from the bad days and not feel too confident with the good.

Finally, what would be an ideal relationship for you?

In my fantasy world, it would be an ideal relationship, where there is a lot of love and respect. Where there is friendship, a feeling of fullness. When I am with my partner, I should not feel the need of anyone else. But it doesn't always happen that way.