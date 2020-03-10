Events – The Cosmic Shock

%MINIFYHTML6987cccecf4476c45b57f1f405c1891711% %MINIFYHTML6987cccecf4476c45b57f1f405c1891712%

SXSW 2020

The mission of Cosmic Clash is to bring bands for you and for you, and this SXSW is no different. We have put together a list of shows and parties that (we believe) are still moving forward. There are bands to see and places to support!

This list will be updated as best we can, so check back periodically.

If your event is still going on and you want to be on this list, contact us at [email protected].

If your event appears on the list and it shouldn't be, inform us and we will solve it.

Also, wash your hands, dirty animals.

Events of the SXSW 2020 Music Week

Saturday March 14

Soundcheck Saturday – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/295769298056573/

Local Sounds – Far Out Lounge

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/195215448395959/

It remains the third annual boil of Austin crayfish

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/620207035379152/

KUTX presents: Walker Lukens, Nolan Potters Nightmare Band and more – Barracuda

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/210111526840110/

Megafauna, VIQUEEN, The Von Tramps – Hole in the Wall

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2484965148419195/



Sunday March 15

Austin Town Hall vs Side One Track One – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/502788187311588/

South by Cipher 2020 – Heard Presents – The parish

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/193831018631533/

Celebration of the Beautiful Game – Austin Anthem – Empire Control Room

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-anthem-presents-a-celebration-of-the-beautiful-game-tickets-96588736511

The Watters – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/184759616088177/

KVRX presents: Grivo, bloody knives, sweet pill and more – Hole in the Wall

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/3589122247825767/





Monday March 16

Strange Brew 9 – Undercover Curiosty and Do512 – Hotel Vegas and Volstead –

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/178888566719756/

Off The Radar – Sound Pollution Reserve – Far Out Lounge

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/505588787009572/

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349/

Night Stars – Hole in the Wall

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/245368253144619/

Tuesday March 17

Spring Break Boogie 9 Kickoff – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/236632940705390/

SX-SWASS: TEXAS EDITION – End of an Ear, Lo-Fi Vintage – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/853735938384089/



Shred Patty’s Day – Far Out Lounge

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/635020480629994/

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349

East X East Austin – For Spite Creative – Sahara Lounge

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546716412105155/

Spewfest SXSW – Mas Music, cold lunch recordings, Freezfest – Hole in the Wall

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/249690579364054/

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks/

St. Patrick's Day with The Dirty River Boys and Warren Hood – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/548195689388591/

Winspear_Sooper_Day Party – Barracuda

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/217956749605866/

Wednesday, March 18

LEVITATION SXSW – Tower Records – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/505577643483695/



InCider Showcase – For Spite Creative – Moontown Cider Company

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/884772858628957/

Haus of Femme – Far Out Room

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2897284900314864/

First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926640908063

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-2/

Day of the week in Barry’s – Barracuda

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/3775017082516096/

Showcase of corn chips outside SXSW brand – Hole in the wall

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/707316393410628/

Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536599944502/

Thursday, March 19

Stoner Jam – Far Out Lounge

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/172787350813871/

First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB:https://www.facebook.com/events/631926654241395

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679262586347

Spite Nites in Blue House Day one – For Spite Creative – Blue House

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/142269163671732/

Spring Thing – The Bird Barn – Electric Church

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/3127445194146403/

Grungecake Showcase: Neapolitan – Gifts heard – The parish

RSVP: https://www.theparishaustin.com/event-details/TWL1878282/grungecake-showcase-neapolitan-featuring-sebu-simonian-mi-chel-rose-more/

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-3/

A cosmic Nowruz with Atash – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/792847247904342/

KUTX 98.9 Horizons – RadioX: LatinMusic: Los Pinkys Set – Radio Coffee & Beer

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/569347183661097/

Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536599944502



Friday March 20

Hair of the Three-Legged Dog Day Party Vol 7 – Austin Chronicle – Hotel Vegas and Volstead

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/219878382589277/



Radio Milk Party Day One – White Denim – Radio Milk Recording

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/



Dreamy Life Records Party – Far Out Lounge

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/611287672782443/

First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926657574728

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679259253014



Spite Nites at Blue House Day two – For Spite Creative – Blue House

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/236685877490771/



Spider Ball 2020 – The Bird Barn – Spider House Cafe & Ballroom

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2478844189039853/

Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-4/



Unofficial AF: more music, recordings of cold lunches, Freezfest: The Jackalope

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546269685628519/

Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536613277834

Saturday, March 21

Do512 presents The Big One 2020 – Barracuda

Do512 RSVP: https://2020.do512.com/thebigone



Radio Milk Party Day Two – White Denim – Radio Milk Recording

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/

South Austin Soul Fest – Far Out Lounge

FB RSVP: TBA link

Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679249253015

Spite Nites at Blue House Day three – For Spite Creative – Blue House

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/203790844063861/



Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-5/

Cosmic Bayou Boil – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/557321348466958/



Golden Goat II – More Music, Cold Lunch Recordings, Dreamy Life Records- Electric Church

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/264850131166865/

Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden

FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536609944501

Sunday March 22

Far Out Sundays – Far Out Lounge

RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/578111632746138/?event_time_id=578111659412802

Soundtrack Sundays: Southern Fried Rock – Still Austin Whiskey Co

RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/soundtrack-sundays-southern-fried-rock/

(No particular order)