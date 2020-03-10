Events – The Cosmic Shock

SXSW 2020
The mission of Cosmic Clash is to bring bands for you and for you, and this SXSW is no different. We have put together a list of shows and parties that (we believe) are still moving forward. There are bands to see and places to support!
This list will be updated as best we can, so check back periodically.
If your event is still going on and you want to be on this list, contact us at [email protected].
If your event appears on the list and it shouldn't be, inform us and we will solve it.
Also, wash your hands, dirty animals.
Events of the SXSW 2020 Music Week
Saturday March 14
Soundcheck Saturday – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/295769298056573/
Local Sounds – Far Out Lounge
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/195215448395959/
It remains the third annual boil of Austin crayfish
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/620207035379152/
KUTX presents: Walker Lukens, Nolan Potters Nightmare Band and more – Barracuda
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/210111526840110/
Megafauna, VIQUEEN, The Von Tramps – Hole in the Wall
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2484965148419195/
Sunday March 15
Austin Town Hall vs Side One Track One – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/502788187311588/
South by Cipher 2020 – Heard Presents – The parish
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/193831018631533/
Celebration of the Beautiful Game – Austin Anthem – Empire Control Room
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/austin-anthem-presents-a-celebration-of-the-beautiful-game-tickets-96588736511
The Watters – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/184759616088177/
KVRX presents: Grivo, bloody knives, sweet pill and more – Hole in the Wall
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/3589122247825767/
Monday March 16
Strange Brew 9 – Undercover Curiosty and Do512 – Hotel Vegas and Volstead –
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/178888566719756/
Off The Radar – Sound Pollution Reserve – Far Out Lounge
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/505588787009572/
Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349/
Night Stars – Hole in the Wall
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/245368253144619/
Tuesday March 17
Spring Break Boogie 9 Kickoff – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/236632940705390/
SX-SWASS: TEXAS EDITION – End of an Ear, Lo-Fi Vintage – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/853735938384089/
Shred Patty’s Day – Far Out Lounge
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/635020480629994/
Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349
East X East Austin – For Spite Creative – Sahara Lounge
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546716412105155/
Spewfest SXSW – Mas Music, cold lunch recordings, Freezfest – Hole in the Wall
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/249690579364054/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks/
St. Patrick's Day with The Dirty River Boys and Warren Hood – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/548195689388591/
Winspear_Sooper_Day Party – Barracuda
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/217956749605866/
Wednesday, March 18
LEVITATION SXSW – Tower Records – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/505577643483695/
InCider Showcase – For Spite Creative – Moontown Cider Company
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/884772858628957/
Haus of Femme – Far Out Room
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2897284900314864/
First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926640908063
Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679242586349
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-2/
Day of the week in Barry’s – Barracuda
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/3775017082516096/
Showcase of corn chips outside SXSW brand – Hole in the wall
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/707316393410628/
Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536599944502/
Thursday, March 19
Stoner Jam – Far Out Lounge
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/172787350813871/
First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB:https://www.facebook.com/events/631926654241395
Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679262586347
Spite Nites in Blue House Day one – For Spite Creative – Blue House
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/142269163671732/
Spring Thing – The Bird Barn – Electric Church
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/3127445194146403/
Grungecake Showcase: Neapolitan – Gifts heard – The parish
RSVP: https://www.theparishaustin.com/event-details/TWL1878282/grungecake-showcase-neapolitan-featuring-sebu-simonian-mi-chel-rose-more/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-3/
A cosmic Nowruz with Atash – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/792847247904342/
KUTX 98.9 Horizons – RadioX: LatinMusic: Los Pinkys Set – Radio Coffee & Beer
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/569347183661097/
Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536599944502
Friday March 20
Hair of the Three-Legged Dog Day Party Vol 7 – Austin Chronicle – Hotel Vegas and Volstead
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/219878382589277/
Radio Milk Party Day One – White Denim – Radio Milk Recording
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/
Dreamy Life Records Party – Far Out Lounge
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/611287672782443/
First Annual Spring 3 Thing at Kickbutt Cafe – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/631926657574728
Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679259253014
Spite Nites at Blue House Day two – For Spite Creative – Blue House
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/236685877490771/
Spider Ball 2020 – The Bird Barn – Spider House Cafe & Ballroom
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2478844189039853/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-4/
Unofficial AF: more music, recordings of cold lunches, Freezfest: The Jackalope
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/2546269685628519/
Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536613277834
Saturday, March 21
Do512 presents The Big One 2020 – Barracuda
Do512 RSVP: https://2020.do512.com/thebigone
Radio Milk Party Day Two – White Denim – Radio Milk Recording
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/207892993910967/
South Austin Soul Fest – Far Out Lounge
FB RSVP: TBA link
Lucky Duck Line Up 2020 – The Bird Barn
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/1077679249253015
Spite Nites at Blue House Day three – For Spite Creative – Blue House
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/203790844063861/
Still Austin Whiskey Rocks – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/still-austin-whiskey-rocks-5/
Cosmic Bayou Boil – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/557321348466958/
Golden Goat II – More Music, Cold Lunch Recordings, Dreamy Life Records- Electric Church
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/264850131166865/
Sun Radio Sessions – Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden
FB RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/838536609944501
Sunday March 22
Far Out Sundays – Far Out Lounge
RSVP of FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/578111632746138/?event_time_id=578111659412802
Soundtrack Sundays: Southern Fried Rock – Still Austin Whiskey Co
RSVP: https://stillaustin.com/events/soundtrack-sundays-southern-fried-rock/
(No particular order)