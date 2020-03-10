Events canceled due to coronavirus list

Austin, Texas, canceled the 34th annual South Southwest Festival after technology companies, including Apple, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, withdrew their participation. The extensive music, technology and film festival will take place from March 13 to 22, with events planned in bars and party spaces throughout the city, and at a convention center. Festival organizers said they had no insurance to cover cancellation for pandemics or communicable diseases, and that they would lay off a third of their staff full time.

the Tucson Book Festival, which was scheduled for March 14 and 15, was also canceled. The book festival is one of the largest in the country and usually attracts more than 100,000 people to Tucson, Arizona. The Los Angeles Times postponed its 25th Annual Book Festival, originally scheduled for next month on the campus of the University of Southern California, until October.

Google canceled its I / O Developer Event near Palo Alto, California, which was scheduled for May. The company generally announces new products and developments at the event.

The giant's organizers. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place in the picturesque desert of southern California and is seen as a benchmark for the multi-million dollar tour industry, they were in talks to postpone until fall, according to an informed person about the negotiations. Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine are among the events scheduled to perform. A petition calling for the cancellation of the festival had gathered almost 19,000 signatures on Tuesday afternoon.

Hollywood He has been closely watching the spread of the virus and expecting a huge impact on box office sales. In one of the industry’s first significant responses, the producers of the latest James Bond franchise film, "There is no time to die,quot; announced that it would move its launch from April to November.