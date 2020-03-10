Events canceled due to coronavirus list

Organizers of all kinds of events, from the largest international concerts and conferences to the smallest community meetings, face difficult questions about whether to continue as planned.
Everyone faces the same puzzle: Is it worth the risk of spreading the new coronavirus in a public meeting?
Here is a brief summary of some of the biggest events worldwide that have been modified or canceled.
Others have taken place with major changes, such as Tokyo Marathon, which was restricted to elite runners. Formula One has said it's next Grand Prix in Bahrain will be closed to the spectators while the Chinese Grand Prix, which had been scheduled for April, was postponed.
Italy and Iran, which face major outbreaks, have canceled sports eventsand Greece forbidden viewers for a period of two weeks. Professional football matches in Spain and Portugal will also be held in empty stadiums for at least two weeks, officials said Tuesday. A day earlier, FIFA said it would postpone the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in qatar
the BNP Paribas Open, an important tennis tournament that was scheduled to take place in Indian Wells, California, as of this week, was canceled after local health officials declared a public health emergency in the Coachella Valley due to a case of locally acquired coronavirus. (More information about the Coachella music festival can be found below; as of Tuesday morning, it was still scheduled to begin on April 10).
Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have limited access to changing rooms Only for players and essential team members.
The biggest question in the world of sport is the Tokyo Olympics, which will begin in July. Japan and the International Olympic Committee have said the games will continue, but there have been discussions about the worst case scenario: conducting competitions without spectators. That approach will be used when the torch for the Tokyo Games is lit in Olympia, Greece, on Thursday.
Cultural events
General closures were announced throughout Europe this week. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy announced Monday that public meetings they were banned and people would be allowed to travel only for work or emergencies. Even religious services They are banned.
On Monday, the Irish government canceled everything Saint Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin. (Boston, which has a robust Irish-American population, canceled his parade, too.) Several places in Germany, including Berlin, closed all state theaters, concert halls and opera houses. Austria banned indoor meetings of more than 100 people.
The Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, has asked the organizers of sports and cultural events to consider postponing or canceling them. The Nakameguro district of Tokyo canceled its Cherry Blossom Festival. The National Tourism Organization of Japan maintains a list of attractions and events that have been canceled.
Austin, Texas, canceled the 34th annual South Southwest Festival after technology companies, including Apple, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, withdrew their participation. The extensive music, technology and film festival will take place from March 13 to 22, with events planned in bars and party spaces throughout the city, and at a convention center. Festival organizers said they had no insurance to cover cancellation for pandemics or communicable diseases, and that they would lay off a third of their staff full time.
the Tucson Book Festival, which was scheduled for March 14 and 15, was also canceled. The book festival is one of the largest in the country and usually attracts more than 100,000 people to Tucson, Arizona. The Los Angeles Times postponed its 25th Annual Book Festival, originally scheduled for next month on the campus of the University of Southern California, until October.
Google canceled its I / O Developer Event near Palo Alto, California, which was scheduled for May. The company generally announces new products and developments at the event.
The giant's organizers. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which takes place in the picturesque desert of southern California and is seen as a benchmark for the multi-million dollar tour industry, they were in talks to postpone until fall, according to an informed person about the negotiations. Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine are among the events scheduled to perform. A petition calling for the cancellation of the festival had gathered almost 19,000 signatures on Tuesday afternoon.
Hollywood He has been closely watching the spread of the virus and expecting a huge impact on box office sales. In one of the industry’s first significant responses, the producers of the latest James Bond franchise film, "There is no time to die,quot; announced that it would move its launch from April to November.
Conferences and education
Many professional companies and organizations postponed or canceled conferences, including the Society for Health Information and Management Systems, which had organized a world health conference Scheduled to take place in Orlando, Florida. President Trump had been among the scheduled speakers.
Schools in Italy, Iran, mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan and other places have been closed due to the outbreak. This week, many American educational institutions announced that they also cancel classes In one of the most far-reaching decisions, Harvard He ordered all college students to move out of their dormitories before March 15 and said he would conduct all classes online during the spring semester. New york university, the University of Florida, Ohio State University, Columbia college Y Princeton college I have also announced that they would move to online instruction
Tariro Mzezewa, Neil Vigdor, Ben Sisario and Matthew Anderson contributed the reports.
