Eva Green claims to have no idea about the casting rumors of & # 39; Doctor Strange 2 & # 39;

While denying his participation in & # 39; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness & # 39 ;, the former Bond girl can't help admiring the Marvel franchise for & # 39; humor in them & # 39 ;.

Eva Green has denied hearing the rumors that he will join the cast of the next Marvel movie "Strange doctor in the madness multiverse".

The 39-year-old French actress received a tip for a role in the film, but during an interview with Total Film magazine she insisted she knew nothing about a potential part.

"Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all," he said.

However, Eva expressed her admiration for the Marvel franchise and said: "I like the humor in them. I saw the progress of & # 39;Black widow& # 39; … I'd like to see that one. "

The production of "Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness" will begin in May, with Benedict Cumberbatch returning to the fold as the titular sorcerer.

Sam Rami is reportedly in talks to direct the film, which is expected to fall next year (2021).