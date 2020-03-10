EU promises "whatever it takes,quot; to stop the coronavirus: live updates | Coronavirus outbreak news

European Union leaders promise to do "whatever is necessary,quot; to address the outbreak of coronavirus, as Italy reported its highest number of deaths in a single day since the disease was first detected there last month.

The 27 EU leaders met in a video conference after facing criticism that they had been too slow to deal with the outbreak, which first emerged in China at the end of last year.

"We will use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that the European economy withstands this storm," said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference after the summit.

Plus:

Italy, which on Tuesday extended its quarantine measures across the country, reported 168 more deaths on Tuesday. More than 10,000 people in the country have been affected by the virus.

In other developments:

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan on Tuesday, his first trip to the city where the coronavirus emerged since the outbreak began. The city and the surrounding province of Hubei remain isolated, but the amount of daily infections has been significantly reduced. Some local residents were not impressed with the appearance of Xi, who rejected the visit as a "political spectacle."

Soldiers have been sent to New Rochelle, a city north of New York, where the governor has established a containment zone. The United States now has almost 1,000 cases with 29 deaths.

In the United Kingdom, it was confirmed that junior health minister Nadine Dorries had the virus, met hundreds of people in parliament and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Worldwide, more than 4,000 people have died from the coronavirus and more than 113,000 cases have been confirmed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Around 64,000 people have recovered from the disease worldwide.

I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Here are the latest updates:

Wednesday, March 10

02:00 GMT – South Korea reports 242 new cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Korea has published its latest update, which reports 242 new cases of coronavirus.

The total number of cases in the country is now 7,755.

01:55 GMT – Panama records first death in Central America

On Tuesday, Panama's health minister confirmed eight cases of the new coronavirus in the country, including one death, the first fatality related to the virus in Central America.

"Of the eight patients we are reporting, one person is in intensive care and another unfortunately died," said Minister Rosario Turner during a press conference in Panama City.

01:50 GMT – Australia presents a $ 1.6b health package to fight the virus

Australia presented on Wednesday a health package of 2.4 billion Australian dollars ($ 1.56 billion) that proposes establishing fever clinics and offering facilities at no cost for people with mild symptoms to consult doctors during video calls.

"This package is about preventing and treating the coronavirus in the coming weeks," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters in Canberra.

01:35 GMT – Chinese cases increase when the coronavirus arrives from abroad

The latest figures from China showed a slight increase in daily cases, as it was discovered that people had the virus after returning from abroad.

The National Health Commission reported on Wednesday morning about 24 new cases, compared to 19 the previous day. There were 22 more deaths.

Ten of the new cases were imported and six in Beijing in people who had traveled to the capital of Chiense from Italy and the United States.

All deaths were in Hubei.

00:10 GMT – Bolivia reports the first two cases of coronavirus

From Bolivia The Minister of Health, Aníbal Cruz, announced the first two cases of the South American country of coronavirus.

00:05 GMT – Coachella Music Festival postponed until October by coronavirus

The California Coachella music festival, one of the largest in the world, was postponed until October due to concerns about the coronavirus, organizer Goldenvoice said Tuesday.

The festival generally takes half a million people to an outdoor site east of Los Angeles that will take place in April with an alignment that includes Rage Against the Machine, Frank Ocean and Travis Scott.

Under the direction of local authorities, "we must sadly confirm the reprogramming of Coachella," Goldenvoice said in a statement.

"While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously," he said.

00:00 GMT – Japan reports the largest increase in cases in a single day: NHK

Japan confirmed on Tuesday 59 new cases of coronavirus infection, the largest increase in a day since the beginning of the outbreak, public network NHK reported.

NHK says the total number of cases has increased to 1,278, including 696 of the Diamond Princess cruise and 14 returned on charter flights from China.

A new infection was reported early Wednesday, in the western prefecture of Hyogo.

There have been 19 deaths from the virus, including seven from the cruise.

23:30 GMT – UK junior health minister diagnosed with coronavirus

Nadine Dorries, junior health minister in the UK government, has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is isolated.

The 62-year-old woman is now recovering, but says she is worried about the health of her 84-year-old mother.

Thank you for so many good wishes. It has been quite garbage, but I hope I have overcome the worst now. More worried about my 84-year-old mother who stays with me and started coughing today. She is being tested tomorrow. Stay safe and keep washing everyone's hands. – Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 10, 2020

Dorries met with hundreds of people in parliament during the past week and attended a reception with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.