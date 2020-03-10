Erdogan says at least 8 Pantsir air defense systems destroyed in Syria – Defense Blog

At least 8 combined self-propelled systems of Russian-armed missiles Pantsir-S1 (NATO name SA-22 Greyhound) destroyed in projectiles in the Syrian province of Idlib, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday.

“At Idlib, we destroy eight Pantsir with the help of our combat drones. These are very expensive and important air defense systems, ”said Erdogan, quoted by NTV television. He also added that, in addition to Idlib, these complexes are "deployed in Libya."

The Pantsir is a small-scale Russian-made weapon designed to attack aerial targets with automatic anti-aircraft guns and missiles with radio-controlled guidance and infrared and radar tracking. As a specific feature, the weapon combines the multi-channel target acquisition and tracking system and the missile / artillery armament designed to attack targets at an altitude of up to 15 km and within a range of 20 km.

In 2007, Assad ordered 50 of these weapons systems to Russia.

Turkish social networks also published a large number of video images showing attacks by Turkish drones targeting a range of regime assets, which shows a Bayraktar TB2 armed drone developed in the country hitting a Panstir air defense system Seemingly active Russian-made S-1 deployed within Idlib.