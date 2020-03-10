Epic Games Store adds a wish list so you can track the games you want to buy

%MINIFYHTMLddfa2aa44c9c1f8157c76c1798b2e18d11% %MINIFYHTMLddfa2aa44c9c1f8157c76c1798b2e18d12%

Epic Games Store now allows you to add games to a wish list, so you can save games that you are interested in buying later and eventually receive notifications when they are on sale.

You can add a game to your wish list by logging into your Epic Games Store account, searching for a game and clicking the "Add to wish list,quot; button: it is the heart-shaped icon and adjacent to the retail price of the game. Epic Games says it plans to add a feature that will send an email to users when a game on their wish list goes on sale.

The addition of a wish list has been a long-requested feature for the Epic Games Store, which was launched just over a year ago as a direct challenge for the Steam de Valve store. the Fortnite The developer is using several incentives to attract more people to the store, which reached 100 million users in January, such as offering free games, giving developers a generous revenue split of 88/12 and achieving exclusive one-year deals in numerous high profile games even Metro Exodus.