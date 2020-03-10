Enter Queer Eye Star, the $ 2 million Hollywood house in France

It's time to change the image!

Weird eye star Tan France He is now the proud owner of a $ 2.5 million home in the coveted Hollywood Hills area of ​​Los Angeles, Variety Confirmed on Tuesday.

While the 36-year-old television character is known for his experience in fashion in the successful Netflix program, it seems he can take advantage of another side of the style: home design.

Even if France is outside its element, fortunately it is a close friend of its interior design co-star, Bobby berk. But we are deviating.

As to Next in fashion new excavations of the host? The house has three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an incredible view of the Sunset Strip and almost 3,000 square feet.

In addition, the Spanish style villa of the 20s is already worth seeing with its colorful staircase adorned with tiles, its luxurious kitchen with marble countertops and a massive island, its refreshing and vibrant patio that includes a built-in grill, an outdoor pool outdoors, etc. much more.