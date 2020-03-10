Eminem is drugged and beaten by Mike Tyson in the music video & # 39; Godzilla & # 39;

The trippy clip, which sees the creator of hits & # 39; Lose Yourself & # 39; Having a series of strange hallucinations, he also introduces Dr. Dre and a tribute to the late rapper Juice WRLD.

Eminem He gets into a lot of trouble in a new music video for "Godzilla." Released on Monday, March 9, the promotion of the last song of his album "Music to Be Murdered By" features hit creator "Lose Yourself" drugging and reaching the end of the receiver. Mike TysonThe punch

The four and a half minute video begins with the 47-year-old man grabbing a bottle of whiskey in a supermarket while rapping: "I can swallow a bottle of alcohol and I will feel like Godzilla." He soon finds himself hallucinating for being followed by human-sized Godzillas, knowing several types of his clones and throwing up Lego bricks.

At one point, the promotion led by Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade sees RihannaThe collaborator of "Love the Way You Lie" was shot down by mistake by Tyson. When he wakes up in a hospital, his former collaborator Dr. Dre appears in blue uniform and white coat that seems ready to treat.

The video concludes with a tribute to the late Eminem contributor WRLD juice. Along with a monochrome clip of rapper "Lucid Dreams" and a promise that he will never be forgotten, you can hear an audio of him speaking in the background.

"I hope everyone has a good day. I hope everyone has achieved something significant. Even if you did not achieve anything significant, do not be discouraged," said the 21-year-old who died at the beginning of an accidental drug overdose. December 2019 after suffering a seizure and suffering a cardiac arrest at Chicago Midway Airport, Illinois.

"It only aspires to achieve something significant tomorrow and the next day, and so on," continued the Illinois rapper. "If someone is going through something, I hope and pray that you get over it. And I just know that you have the strength to overcome whatever you are going through, no matter what."