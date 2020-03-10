Elon Musk thinks iOS quality needs improvement and says a recent update "broke my email,quot; – BGR

At this point, we have months to obtain the first beta version of Apple's next generation software, iOS 14. According to all accounts, it may be even more packed with features than usual, bringing a lot of updates and news. capabilities for iPhones, Apple Watch, Apple's HomeKit platform and much more.

The flip side of the coin is that new releases of the iPhone's mobile operation software can also introduce errors of various types, some minor, some so small that you won't even notice them, and others … well, in the words of Elon Musk this week. While speaking at a conference, he says that a recent iOS update seems to have broken "my email system."

It does not go into details about which version of the operating system caused this problem, but highlighted in a broader response to a question about technology that does not necessarily improve over time and that probably more people should work and improve software code.

Elon Musk was answering a question about the importance of software as a differentiating factor in modern technology while on stage at the Satellite 2020 conference this week, when he left for a brief tangent about Apple, and, specifically, his thoughts on the Quality of Recent iOS Updates from the iPhone manufacturer.

The founder and CEO of SpaceX, often controversial, when examined by his interviewer, was making a point he had previously made about the trajectory of technological progress that did not necessarily move in a smooth line to the right. In fact, he stressed that technology "does not automatically improve,quot; before switching gears to criticize Apple for a recent iOS update that Musk says "broke my email."

You can see his comments on this in the video above (go to the 14:05 mark). "Software is a growing part of any piece of technology," he begins. “Tesla: the car is extremely configurable. It is basically like a laptop with wheels. Then the software matters greatly there. ”

When it comes to mobile phones, he continues, the average consumer is conditioned to expect things to improve over time. Every year, in fact, like a clock. But the fact is that technology does not improve automatically, he insists. "I am an iPhone user," Musk continues. “But I think some of the recent software updates have not been excellent, they have certainly contributed to that point. It's like it broke my email system … which is pretty fundamental. "

It could have referred to the release of iOS 13, which introduced a series of errors related to everything from the software keyboard to Wi-Fi connectivity. A former Apple software engineer has previously tried to put this problem in some context in a recent written comment he wrote, explaining, for example, that part of the problem is Apple's customer base (which is bigger than ever) and the Apple software is equally more complex than ever.

However, speaking more broadly, Musk continued in his response by pointing out that "surely there is a lot of software out there." And some of that is like: the people who wrote it are retired or maybe dead. So how do you fix it? … We definitely need a lot more smart people working in software. ”