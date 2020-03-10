Ellie Goulding strips naked while raving about married life with her husband Caspar Jopling

%MINIFYHTML7d9c8527a1d1ad50fd23c33e761ae43b11% %MINIFYHTML7d9c8527a1d1ad50fd23c33e761ae43b12%

WENN / Avalon

In addition to posing for the celebration of the tenth anniversary of his first album & # 39; Lights & # 39 ;, the creator of hits & # 39; Love Me Like You Do & # 39; it also opens up about being a & # 39; total disaster & # 39; before marrying her art merchant husband.

Up News Info –

Ellie Goulding She has discovered everything for one of her most revealing interviews and photo shoots, raving about her married life with her husband Caspar Jopling.

The singer celebrates the tenth anniversary of her first album, "Lights", by undressing for a new #Legend magazine, and at once she is completely naked, covering herself with her long blond hair and a hand.

%MINIFYHTML7d9c8527a1d1ad50fd23c33e761ae43b13% %MINIFYHTML7d9c8527a1d1ad50fd23c33e761ae43b14%

And the accompanying interview is just as raw, with the singer of "Love Me Like You Do" admitting that she was a "total disaster" in her 20s and had never felt more independent as Mrs. Jopling.

%MINIFYHTML7d9c8527a1d1ad50fd23c33e761ae43b15% %MINIFYHTML7d9c8527a1d1ad50fd23c33e761ae43b16%

<br />

"I found much more happiness in myself without depending on another person," he says to the publication. "I'm married now, so you would think that would be the signal for me to depend on the other person, but in reality I couldn't feel more independent than I do now."

<br />

"It's a strange paradox, because marriage seems to give it some kind of closure for something. But I feel the opposite, it feels like a kind of freedom."

<br />

Returning to her 20 years, before meeting her husband, Goulding admits that she was everywhere: "At that time I was very curious … I guess I was a very curious person, but I was very confused."