Elementary school students build robotic disinfectant dispensers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (CBSDFW.COM) – Elementary students in Taiwan are using their robotics skills to help themselves and others stay clean and safe in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Reuters, students at a school in Kaohsiung built an automated disinfectant dispenser so others can use it during their breaks.

The Lego robotic device uses an ultrasonic sensor to detect hand movement and then dispenses the alcoholic disinfectant using motors and gear mechanisms.

You can see students from six to 12 years lined up in front of the robot, as it takes a little fun spin to stay clean.

Reuters reports that Linyuan Elementary School students are being taught robotics at an early age so they can help solve problems within their own cities in the future, since the school is located in an industrial area.