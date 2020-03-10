Ed O & # 39; Neill credits Leonardo DiCaprio's meeting to boost the humor of his grumpy daughters

The star of & # 39; Modern Family & # 39; He remembers how his two daughters, Claire and Sophia, who complain about their long trip to their favorite Italian restaurant, are impressed after being introduced to the actor & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39 ;.
"Modern Family"star Ed O & # 39; NeillThe daughters were dazzled after the actor introduced them Leonardo Dicaprio.
The 73-year-old man took his daughters Claire, 24, and Sophia, 21, to his favorite Italian restaurant, Rao & # 39; s in Hollywood, to celebrate Father's Day a year ago, and after complaining about how far was the place of their Santa Monica, Home of California, the sisters quickly changed their tone when they saw the "Titanic"star.
"We had just ordered and she (Sophia) was on her phone," Ed said during a recent appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"," and then I saw her look up and suddenly it was as if she was affected. I mean, I really thought something was wrong with her. "
O & # 39; Neill turned around and realized that his daughters' crush had entered with his father and a party of friends and family.
"My daughter has been in love with Leo since & # 39; Romeo + Juliet & # 39 ;, so she got scared," the actor explained.
But when he offered to introduce him to DiCaprio, his daughter hissed him, insisting that DiCaprio wouldn't know who he was.
"Suddenly, I heard, & # 39; Hi Ed, Happy Father's Day & # 39;" he recalled. "And I said: Oh, thank you Leo …! Then (I introduced them) … We were leaving, we passed, Claire said: & # 39; I want to meet him too! & # 39; Then she met him And on leaving, (DiCaprio) said: & # 39; Sophia, it was nice to meet you, honey & # 39;. Then we went out and she was like comatose. "
"We got in the car and said: & # 39; Rao really isn't that far, right? & # 39;"