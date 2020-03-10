Dyson's newest beauty product is a $ 499 hair straightener

Dyson today presented Corrale, the latest product in its hair care collection. The Corrale is a wireless hair straightener that features a flexible copper plate designed to hold the hair firmly between the clamp and distribute heat evenly. While previous Dyson hair products, such as Supersonic and Airwrap, focused on drying the hair, the Corrale is intended for use on dry hair for straightening, straightening and combing.

The Corrale is shaped like most flat iron clamps, but has rounded sides. It offers three heat temperatures: 330, 365 and 410 degrees Fahrenheit, to adapt to different types of hair, from thin to thick and thick. Dyson says that due to its flexible copper plate design, the tension is distributed more evenly across the plate as the user presses their hair through the tool.

%MINIFYHTML00ed27a64afa168be246447f761ea7e011% %MINIFYHTML00ed27a64afa168be246447f761ea7e012%

Compared to other hair straighteners, Corrale is supposed to be better at keeping the hair in one place instead of losing strands as the user drags the tool. This in turn means that you do not have to run the tool through your hair several times to straighten it, resulting in less exposure to heat and potential damage in general.

The Corrale has a built-in lithium-ion battery that can be charged 100 percent in 70 minutes when started from scratch, and can last 30 to 60 minutes of use, depending on how high the temperature is. While it is wireless, it can also be used with cable for professionals who may be working on multiple clients. It also has a safe fly tab that you can pull to disconnect the battery and take it on an airplane. While its main purpose is to straighten hair, experienced iron users can also use it to create waves, curls or curls.





Compared to Airwrap, the Corrale heats at a much higher temperature, which is ideal for those with thicker or thicker hair. Dyson tells me that while Airwrap is aimed at a demographic group of general consumption, Corrale is for domestic and professional users, as it heats up quickly and can address a wide variety of hair types for many types of hairstyles. The smoothing you get from Corrale is also more elegant and bright than Airwrap, which uses hot air instead of direct heat.

The Dyson Corrale is available today for $ 499 and comes in two colors: gray with pink trim or purple with gold trim, although the latter is only available on Dyson.com.