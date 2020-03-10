Dyson has just launched the hair straightener of your futuristic dreams

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
One of your most used hair tools has just received a major update.
After changing the way we see hair dryers and curling irons, Dyson has focused his attention on another of the basic beauty of his bathroom: the hair straightener.
On Tuesday, the brand synonymous with high-tech vacuum cleaners and humidifiers among a variety of other devices, presented its latest hair care creation, seven years later: Dyson Corrale.
Named for its ability to put the hair together, the tool features patented "flex plates,quot; made of copper and manganese alloy that, according to the company, flex around the hair and apply heat and tension evenly, resulting in Less heat damage and color discoloration.
"Since we began developing the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair straight, shiny and shiny, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. We have been concerned about style results and heat damage of flat irons Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only to the thickest part of the hair, the strands at the edges are not held, leaving them loose, unheated and leaving them loose. section of hair strands to give a uniform appearance, at which time the excess heat may have caused less force and less shine, "founder James Dyson said in a statement.
"We discovered that if the plates could fit the precise profile of the strand, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all strands of hair. This means that we get an improved style and without excessive heat damage. We simply do not need the heat that others apply We design unique magnesium copper bending plates, with eroded wires with an accurate precision of 65 microns to adapt to the shape of the hair strand Copper plates are wrapped around the strand, even applying heat and tension to all strands of hair, keeping them aligned. "
The technology of the tool also features a sensor that measures a whopping temperature of 100 times per second, which helps keep the three heat settings of the tool accurate.
To make the hair more convenient, the device is also wireless and works up to 30 minutes before needing time on its charging base when it is not in use or with a magnetic charging cable, which can be used while combing the hair simultaneously .
And, for the jetsetter, the Dyson Corrale comes with a flight mode function, allowing you to pack it in your cabin luggage.
Needless to say, the best hair days of the future have officially landed. Buy below to get yours!
