Dyson has just launched the hair straightener of your futuristic dreams

One of your most used hair tools has just received a major update.

After changing the way we see hair dryers and curling irons, Dyson has focused his attention on another of the basic beauty of his bathroom: the hair straightener.

On Tuesday, the brand synonymous with high-tech vacuum cleaners and humidifiers among a variety of other devices, presented its latest hair care creation, seven years later: Dyson Corrale.

Named for its ability to put the hair together, the tool features patented "flex plates,quot; made of copper and manganese alloy that, according to the company, flex around the hair and apply heat and tension evenly, resulting in Less heat damage and color discoloration.

"Since we began developing the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, we have continued to explore the science of style, seeking to understand what makes hair straight, shiny and shiny, and what makes it dull, damaged and lifeless. We have been concerned about style results and heat damage of flat irons Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only to the thickest part of the hair, the strands at the edges are not held, leaving them loose, unheated and leaving them loose. section of hair strands to give a uniform appearance, at which time the excess heat may have caused less force and less shine, "founder James Dyson said in a statement.