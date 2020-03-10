Dylan Sprouse mocks his flashback photo after the revelation of Selena Gomez's worst kiss

%MINIFYHTMLc6448d5726fe3846d23e1601c74e82d111% %MINIFYHTMLc6448d5726fe3846d23e1601c74e82d112%

Dylan's twin brother and Selena's childhood crush, Cole Sprouse, also reacted to the actress's comments, boasting that "she had never had a girl say this" about him.

Dylan Sprouse He knows how to bring to light an embarrassing situation. Shortly after it made headlines due to Selena GomezThe confession that his first screen kiss with him was "one of the worst days" of his life, the former star of "The life of Zack and Cody's suite"he mocked his recoil image used by a media outlet for history.

On Monday, March 9, the 27-year-old turned to Twitter to share a screenshot of the Daily Mail headline that read: "Kissing Dylan was & # 39; The worst & # 39;". In support of the headline, the medium included a glamorous photo of Selena along with a photo of him from his days at Disney. "I got that picture of him in the felt hat to really sell the message," he tweeted.

Dylan Sprouse reacted to Selena Gomez's worst kiss revelation.

While Dylan took the hit calmly, his twin brother Cole Sprouse He saw Selena's revelation as an opportunity to roast him. In response to Teen Vogue's Instagram post about the story, the "Riverdale"The actor boasted a joke," @dylansprouse. I can safely say that I never had a girl who said this about me. "

Selena talked about her disappointing kiss on the screen with Dylan when she appeared in "The Kelly Clarkson show"When she revealed that she was very much in love with Cole, the" Come & Get It "singer recalled:" I thought we were going to be together one day. "Then I participated as a guest on the show. But I kissed her brother and I couldn't kiss Cole! "

However, it wasn't the first time Selena talked about her kiss with Dylan. In 2009, he shared with Tiger Beat magazine about his weirdest kiss. "I actually leaned down to kiss him, and I closed my eyes too soon and ended up losing half of his lip," she said. "So he ended up being the most uncomfortable kiss in the world. But he was 12, so he was fine and well. And thank God he's an amazing guy."