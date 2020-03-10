DUI suspect mother after twin babies, toddler seriously injured in North Hills accident – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman faces DUI charges for an accident in North Hills that injured her three young children, who were not in the car seats.

The accident occurred in Nordhoff, near Sepulveda Boulevard, just before midnight. According to police, the woman was slowing Nordhoff's speed when she turned to the approaching traffic and crashed head-on with an SUV.

The woman's three children, twins between 4 and 6 months of age and a small child, were not in the car seats at the time of the accident, police said. All were taken to a hospital.

"There is that situation in which a father, a mother, made the decision to drive, be delayed while they were intoxicated," said Los Angeles Police Department detective Lisette Fuentes. "And now there are some consequences of that: those children who are seriously injured right now."

The woman was also taken to a hospital for moderate injuries.

Police say the woman will face charges once she is released.

The SUV driver was also injured, but he is expected to be well.