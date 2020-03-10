Dozens of rescue puppies arrive in the twin cities – Up News Info

– Forty-five new puppies are being welcomed to the Twin Cities.

As Marielle Mohs shows us in the video above, the nonprofit organization Midwest Animal Rescue and Services in Brooklyn Park needs your help to find them a new home.

The money spent on their rescue, and through fundraising, is used to finance a low-income veterinary clinic.

Click here for future development opportunities and click here to donate through PayPal, which requires an account.

And those who have encouraged before for MARS can send an email to [email protected]