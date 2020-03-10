Doja Cat in Coronavirus: & # 39; I'm not afraid. You are all P * ssy, period! & # 39;

Doja Cat wants everyone to know that she is not afraid of the coronavirus, and says that those who are, are "p * ssy,quot;, during a recent live broadcast.

"B * tch, I'm not afraid of a coronavirus or the beer version of that shit," he said.

"I'm going to get a crown and then I'm going to get a Crown, because I don't give a shit about crown, bitch. It's a flu! Literally … I'm not afraid. Just take a little Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep, that's all you have to do. Everyone is so afraid of a damn crown. Everyone is so afraid of the crown that I need a crown. "

Several states have already declared a state of emergency thanks to the deadly virus, and SXSW recently announced that they will cancel the festival, which was due to begin later this month. It is also reported that Coachella is considering postponing until October.