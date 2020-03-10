Diddy remembers The Notorious B.I.G. With photos and a message

As you probably know, rapper Notorious B.G.I. He was killed on March 9, 1997. Diddy wanted to publish something in his memory and shared some photos and a message on social networks.

See this below.

‘Big was the perfect artist! This sincere moment when BIG had the writer's block. This only happened once. I was talking about retiring. And basically I'm telling him to stop talking crazy and that he was the best of all time. Then he entered and hypnotized! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 True story 🖤 #badboysforlife WE WILL NEVER STOP! #wemissyouBIG ❤️ ’Diddy captioned one of the posts.

Someone said: co Crazy … I literally posted a picture in my IG story playing hypnotize. We live a wonderful time

He was just a dumb person. "

Another follower posted this: ‘We miss him but his music goes on forever! ❤️ ’and a fan said:‘ Imagine that the kind of music that would be released on the 2020 radios would stop playing that drake bull s # $! ’

Someone else posted this: "Crazy that the King,quot; was thinking of retiring. However, he had a believer as his best friend! "

A follower posted: "I always liked you but I love you with that shirt on."

One of the rapper's fans said: "@diddy, please, keep bringing positivity today. It's much more sincere to remember the smiles that sadness doesn't last forever."

Someone else highlighted this: ‘When you have great people who pressure you to encourage you, you can do whatever you want. Thanks for supporting it to make it great. "

Just a couple of days ago, Diddy posted a motivating message on his social media account. It's about happiness and what people can do to be happy.

In addition, he made his fans go crazy with images of the hospital. It was below the knife for the fourth time in two years, not long ago.



