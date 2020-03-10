Denver's best classical music performances of spring 2020

%MINIFYHTML8f17c6edcf5a0b0c2ba721d883404d0311% %MINIFYHTML8f17c6edcf5a0b0c2ba721d883404d0312%

From time to time, the classical music calendar converges to create a snapshot of how interesting and diverse the art scene in Denver can be.

That is happening now. There are works in works that are large and small, traditional and new, full of stars and community oriented, and some intermediate things. They are also, fortunately for us, high quality.

%MINIFYHTML8f17c6edcf5a0b0c2ba721d883404d0313% %MINIFYHTML8f17c6edcf5a0b0c2ba721d883404d0314%

Here are some highlights.

Kronos Quartet, Newman Center Presents, March 17

%MINIFYHTML8f17c6edcf5a0b0c2ba721d883404d0315% %MINIFYHTML8f17c6edcf5a0b0c2ba721d883404d0316%

Kronos has been setting the pace for classic quartets for 40 years, making 950 commissions throughout its long history. It never goes out of style, thanks to a high level of musicality and an adventurous attitude that keeps all styles of music imaginable on the table. This concert concludes in a residence with the University of Denver's Lamont School of Music and presents the public-friendly movie "Fifty for the Future," along with "Peace Be Till," inspired by "I Have a Dream." MLK

The show is at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts, on the DU campus.

"Here Be Siren,quot;, Denver Immersive Opera, March 20-29

Denver Immersive Opera is exactly what the sad scene of the city's opera needs at this time: something new, reduced and willing to pull its neck in the name of art. This presentation of "Here Be Siren,quot; by Kate Soper is all those things. The piece, which The New York Times called "consistently funny, generally funny, occasionally unsettled," updates the classic narrative with a plot centered on three mythical types trapped on an island and singing about it. They also play, taking turns playing piano solo. This is a coproduction with the Lamont School of Music at the University of Denver.

The presentations take place in the Newman Center vocal rehearsal room on the DU campus.

A Spanish music night, Denver Philharmonic, March 21.

The Denver Philharmonic is about good times and great concepts and this concert, titled "¡Olé!." It is what they do best. The theme, not surprisingly, is Spain, with a program built around the country's superstar composers, Manuel de Falla and Enrique Granados. There is also "Dream in Spanish,quot; by Deborah Henson-Conant, who gives popular player Rebecca Moritzky the opportunity to show her skills with the harp. José Miguel Rodilla, the Spanish and internationally famous conductor, leads from the podium.

The DPO is presented at the Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman St.

Alisa Weilerstein and Inon Barnatan, presented by Friends of Chamber Music, April 1

This concert is one of the highlights of the classic Denver scene for all of 2020. The cellist Weilerstein, a MacArthur member, is a fan favorite with an amazing talent and an innate sense of how to organize a show. Barnatan, one of the most popular players in the classic circuit, feels comfortable in the center of the stage or shares the spotlight with other high-caliber musicians. Together, they will enjoy Beethoven's 250th birthday celebration, performing Beethoven's full Sonatas for cello and piano. It will be something

The concert is scheduled for Gates Hall at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts on the DU campus.

Recital of the faculty, University of Regis, April 8

This is the kind of small, and interesting, event that goes unnoticed. The concert features players from Denver's remarkably excellent Playground Ensemble performing works by local composer and now frequent contributor, Loretta Notareschi. The program includes the world premiere of the "Gnomic concert for piano and chamber ensemble,quot; by Notareschi and will highlight New York Philharmonic pianist Steven Beck. Many good things are happening in Regis these days; Smart to monitor the schedule.

The performance is at Claver Recital Hall, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard.

Mendelssohn Trio, Trinity Presbyterian Church, April 14

Second Tuesday in Trinity has been producing top-level music for years. The atmosphere is informal and prices are affordable, only $ 15 for adults and $ 10 for students (and parking is free). It is an excellent place for intimate attractions, such as the Mendelssohn Trio, which performs a nightly concert at the Arvada church on April 14. Mendelssohn's players – Erik Peterson on violin, Barbara Thiem on cello and Theodor Lichtmann on piano – are professors at the state of Colorado University in Fort Collins, and have a lot of experience acting worldwide.

The Presbyterian Church of the Trinity is located at 7755 Vance Drive in Arvada.

"Soft operator,quot; of Central City Opera, in the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, April 17

The Music series with a Good Shepherd mission is full of good intentions. The concerts are free, but each event serves as an opportunity for a charity to raise funds through a "love offering." You don't have to give, but you get good music, in this case, Amanda Raddatz, Sarah Barber, Steve Taylor and Deborah Schmit-Lobis, popular artists of Central City Opera Touring Artists. It is an interesting combination of art and small-scale philanthropy.

The Good Shepherd Episcopal Church is located at 8545 E. Dry Creek Road, Centennial.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to receive entertainment news directly in your inbox.