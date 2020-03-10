Denver Nuggets receives Milwaukee Bucks on March 9, 2020

%MINIFYHTML1e26a896426dfb9ff427269e7028d17911% %MINIFYHTML1e26a896426dfb9ff427269e7028d17912% PHOTOS: Annual bison auction raises $ 40K for conservation program March 6, 2020 at 4:35 p.m.

Denver Parks & Recreation held its annual bison auction at Genesee Bison Ranch on March 6, 2020. According to a Denver Parks & Recreation press release, this year's sale of thirty-five young bison raised $ 40,050. The annual auction keeps the population size of the herd at a healthy level. The herds descend from the last wild bison in North America and …