Denver Nuggets hand short hand Milwaukee Bucks third straight loss | NBA News

Jamal Murray scored 21 points, including Denver's first nine to start the fourth quarter and Paul Millsap had 20 points and 10 rebounds when host Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 109-95 shorts Monday night.

Jerami Grant added 19 points for Denver, and Gary Harris had 15. Will Barton scored 13 points and Nikola Jokic had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets, who swept the season series of the NBA leaders.

Milwaukee played without reigning the MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and almost all the starting lineup to finish a road trip 0-3. Kyle Korver led the Bucks with 23 points, the highest season, Sterling Brown had 16 points, Robin Lopez scored 11 and DJ Wilson contributed 10 points and nine boards.

Milwaukee has lost three straight for the first time this season.

In addition to Antetokounmpo missing his second consecutive game due to a sprained left knee, the Bucks played without Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo and George Hill, leaving them without their six best scorers. Bledsoe was out because of a fluid in his right knee that coach Mike Budenholzer said had bothered him for a while. Hill sat down due to a concussion from the right adductor held on March 2 in Miami. Middleton, DiVincenzo and López were active but did not leave the bank.

Despite not having four starters, Milwaukee was able to survive a great first quarter of Denver to reach six at the end of the second period. The Nuggets hit 10 long range shots to take a 62-54 lead in between.

Both teams were cold in the third quarter, but Denver extended its lead to 72-61 with a triple Millsap at the end of the period. The Bucks had a 10-2 run to get into three and lost only 76-71 in the fourth direction.

A triple of Robin Lopez made the 82-79, but Murray responded with a crossover, a three-point recoil and fed Mason Plumlee by a dump. Subsequently, Monte Morris hit a tray to put the Nuggets 89-81 with 7:07 to play.

Jokic hit a rainbow bridge to give Denver a 12-point lead with 5:44 remaining. Milwaukee reached five, but the Nuggets could hold on.

Serge Ibaka scored 27 points and caught 13 rebounds when the Toronto Raptors visitors defeated Utah Jazz 101-92 to extend their winning streak to four games.

Pascal Siakam added 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and Kyle Lowry had 21 points for the Raptors, who finished a 4-1 trip.

Joe English had 20 points from the bench, 10 in the last quarter, for the Jazz, who finished his winning streak in five. Royce O & # 39; Neale added 15 points, Mike Conley had 13 and Donovan Mitchell scored 11 for Utah.

Toronto lost guard Norman Powell 95 seconds in the first quarter with a sprained left ankle after colliding with teammate OG Anunoby on a defensive play under the basket.

The Raptors entered the fourth quarter ahead by six points. After Anunoby's tip shot hit the 10-point lead early in the quarter, Jazz received three points from Georges Niang and English to reduce the margin to four with 9:10 to play.

Ingles made a lay-up and a floating bridge to tie the game and Rudy Gobert's dive gave Utah a 87-85 lead with 5:48 left. The Raptors took a five-point lead with a 7-0 run.

Conley and Lowry exchanged triples and Gobert made two free throws to cut the lead to three with 1:30 to play. Anunoby blocked Gobert's placement with 1:03 left. Siakam made two free throws with 56.4 seconds to play with a five-point lead.

Anunoby and Gobert were ejected for an altercation with 40.6 seconds remaining.

From & # 39; Andre Hunter gave Atlanta the advantage by making three free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime, as the Hawks resisted the Charlotte Hornets 143-138 visitors.

Charlotte's Terry Rozier hit a triple with 25.3 seconds left to tie the game 138-138. Hunter was fouled by Caleb Martin in a three-point shot and made three attempts to overtake the Hawks.

Rozier missed a triple with 10 seconds left, and John Collins of Atlanta cleared the rebound to Kevin Huerter, who received a foul and added two free throws to freeze it with 3.3 seconds remaining.

Atlanta was led by Trae Young with 31 points and 16 assists. Collins had 28 points on 12 of 13 shots and caught 11 rebounds, and Cam Reddish, who returned after leaving the previous game due to leg cramps, had 22 points. Atlanta set a season high with 21 triples (in 43 attempts).

Charlotte scored 40 career points, Rozier, 27 points and 10 rebounds from Devonte & # 39; Graham and 23 points from Caleb Martin, who entered the game with an average of 4.3 points during his rookie season.

Both teams celebrated in the three-point arc in the first half, which ended with Atlanta leading 66-63. The Hawks were 11 of 19 (57.9 percent) long range, with Young driving three treys. The Hornets were 10 of 19 (52.6 percent), with Graham, Rozier and Caleb Martin connecting each in three.

The Hawks led by nine in the fourth quarter when a basket from Huerter gave them a 115-106 lead in the absence of 4:25. But the Hornets returned behind a flurry of triples and enjoyed a one point lead when Graham made a pair of free throws with 5.5 seconds left.

Young received a foul with 1.1 seconds remaining. He made the first free throw but missed the second, sending the game overtime on 122-122.

The teams matched the baskets in the first extra time with Collins tying the game at 131-131 in a setback with 52.3 seconds remaining. After a 24-second violation by the Hornets, Young drove to the basket and lost a float with 5.5 seconds remaining.

Charlotte got the rebound and asked for a 3.8 second timeout for the final, but Rozier received an offensive foul when there was a second left.

