Delta cuts flights as demand falls amid concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19) – Up News Info

Delta Air Lines says it is reducing the number of flights in operation after a fall in demand amid concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement on Tuesday, the airline says it will reduce international flights by 20-25 percent and domestic flights by 10-14 percent.

The company, which has an important center in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says it is also taking other cost reduction measures, such as establishing a hiring freeze and offering voluntary licenses to employees.

During the weekend, the company suspended service between Atlanta and Rome, the capital of the European country most affected by the disease.