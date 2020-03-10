Daniel Radcliffe closes claim of coronavirus after frenzy on Twitter

Classes
Wrong information about the coronavirus is spreading.
On Tuesday morning, a fake BBC account on Twitter falsely stated that Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe He had tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Buzzfeed News, the actor's publicist denied the claim.
"It's not true," the publicist told the publication.
The now deleted tweet was published from a page with the username @BBCNewsTonight. The tweet read: "BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. Actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed."
Since then, the page has also been suspended for violating Twitter's rules and guidelines. The tweet was active for at least seven hours and according to CNET, was shared at least 762 times and had about a thousand likes before he retired.
According to Buzzfeed News, the link that was included along with the fake tweet led users to the BBC news alert page, but it does not appear to have been updated since 2017.
Although the account only had 125 followers, it was amplified and retweeted by the White House correspondent to The New York Times, Maggie haberman and the digital editorial director at Political, Blake hounshell.
Since then, both journalists have apologized for sharing the false publication.
Hounshell tweeted, "Sorry, friends, cheated by a fake BBC account." Haberman tweeted, "Early today, I opened a fake BBC account and unchecked it when a very useful reader marked it. My apologies for the confusion."
Further away, CNET reports that Facebook, Twitter and TikTok "have been trying to direct people to accurate information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it is not clear how well these efforts have been working." the Washington Post He previously reported that, according to an unpublished report from the State Department in February, "approximately 2 million tweets had spread conspiracy theories about the coronavirus in three weeks."
As of March 10, CBS News reports that US officials are working to implement new measures to stop the spread of coronavirus. So far, it has killed at least 31 people in the country and affected almost 1,000.
More than 15 states in the United States have declared a state of emergency.
More recently, the Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 Music Festivals have officially rescheduled due to current fears about the coronavirus.
"Under the direction of Riverside County and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the reprogramming of Coachella and Stagecoach due to the concerns of COVID-19," read a statement from the organizer of the Goldenvoice event. "While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols established by public health officials."
