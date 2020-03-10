Dallas election administrator questions missing ballots, pending judge's decision – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The decision to reopen the results of the Super Tuesday elections in Dallas County will be in the hands of a district judge. Those results are in doubt after the Election Administrator noted that some ballots were missing.

After the polls closed Super Tuesday in Dallas County, election officials noted a discrepancy between the number of voters and the number of ballots in some places. Now, election manager Toni Pippins-Poole is asking for a count of the backup ballots.

"They discovered that there were 44 flash drives that had not been delivered by the time the vote was over at the end of election day," said Carol Donovan, President of the Dallas County Democratic Party.

Each of those flash drives came from a voting machine. In a statement, Pippins-Poole said 16 were not received in a timely manner and 28 were from voting machines that were not scheduled to be used. Donovan emphasized that the problem was not a team error.

“This was a human error. It was based on people not receiving their flash drives on time, ”he said.

The president of the Dallas County Republican Party, Rodney Anderson, said his focus is on the process.

"How did this happen, where did it happen, how is it possible that almost a week after the election ballots were found?" He asked.

While Donovan estimates that around 7,000 votes were affected, Anderson said his camp has not received information from the Elections Department.

"Obviously they have more information or are digging in numbers more than we could get from the Elections Department," he said.

Both sides said they don't believe a count will change the outcome of any race. But both wait for the audience to know which voting sites were involved.

That hearing will be Tuesday at 10 a.m.