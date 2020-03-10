DaBaby tells Fan that he tries to take a picture during the purchase

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Suge & # 39 ;, who recently appeared in the headlines for slapping a fan at the concert, is caught by the irritated camera and almost gets physical with a man who insists on obtaining the image of the star .

Dababy He was not in the mood to pose before the camera during his recent shopping trip. In a video that appeared on Monday, March 9, the 28-year-old lost his cool after a fan tried to take a close picture.

The video shows the hit creator "Suge" carrying some shopping bags apparently after making a payment at the cashier when the cameraman, who recognized the star, tried to get his attention. The Cleveland-born star, who was talking to someone on the phone, responded to the man behind the camera, nodding casually as he left the store.

After walking a few steps, another man who was ready with his own phone tried to take a picture of DaBaby, but irritated the star for putting his phone too close to DaBaby's face with the flash on. The rapper shoved the man while he tried to remove the phone, but the man insisted that he just wanted to take a picture.

Clearly angry, DaBaby faced the man, lashing out at him for the way the phone was placed on his face. The man told the camera: "Call the police because this is an attempt to kill me." Fortunately, the tension dissolved before it became physical when both men walked their separate paths.

Just one day before the meeting with fans during their shopping trip, DaBaby made headlines for lashing out at a fan during a show in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, March 7. In the images that have circulated online, the hip-hop star seemed to slap the woman as she headed to the stage in Whiskey North, causing a burst of fans, which ended the show.

DaBaby didn't even perform a song before leaving the stage with a lot of boos. He had left the place when the police arrived, but his alleged victim was given a form that he can file with the State Attorney's Office if he wants to press charges and continue the case.

DaBaby then took Instagram to apologize for his action. "I sincerely apologize. I do," he said in a video. "I'm so sorry there was a woman on the other end of the flashlight on her phone. But you know, keep in mind that I couldn't see you because you had the flash so close to me …"

He continued while defending himself: "A lot of people did it, they didn't put it as close as you put it, but a lot of people got my attention, and that's fine. That's why I signed up. But out of them all fans: how many people know how to approach? It simply expands instead of getting into the mother's eye with the phone. "

"But I apologize that there was a woman at the other end. I think by this time, you know that it is a well known fact that man or woman would have responded in exactly the same way," he added. "I would love to apologize to you in person … I would love to improve the situation anyway."