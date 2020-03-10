Da Baby woman slapped at a concert hire lawyers: read her statement published in her name

Da Baby may have gotten into more legal trouble. The woman who slapped at a concert was identified and found legal representation.

Tyronesha Laws was trying to take a photo or video with the rapper when his phone hit him in the face and he reacted by slapping her. Laws has decided lawyer.

Attorney Matt Morgan told TMZ: ‘Morgan & Morgan has been hired to represent the interests of Tyronesha Laws. Laws Laws received the Instagram message from DaBaby. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk. "

This occurs after Da Baby turned to social media to offer money to anyone who had the images of the woman hitting him first.

Users of social networks criticized the artist for reacting in the way he did and agreed that he should not be so quick to treat any of his fans that way: male or female.

After a thorough examination of the video images, the 28-year-old offered his version of the story and apologized when he said he was open to meet the woman in person.

‘I sincerely apologize. I make. I am very sorry that there is a woman on the other side of the flashlight on your phone. But you know, keep in mind that I couldn't see you because you had the flash so close to me. Which is fine, no problem. A lot of people did it, they didn't put it as close as you put it, but a lot of people got my attention, and that's fine. For that I signed up. But of all the fans, how many people know how to approach? Just zoom in instead of popping my eye with the phone. But I apologize that there was a woman on the other end. I think that at this moment, you know that it is a well known fact that man or woman would have responded in exactly the same way. "

Ad

Do you think the woman will sue or conform?



Post views:

0 0