Cynthia Bailey speaks with Marc Daly Snub at the charity event & # 39; RHOA & # 39;

The consequences of the catastrophic event of Real Housewives of Atlanta continue, and this time, Cynthia Bailey speaks ill of Marc Daly's rebuff towards her and her fiancé, Mike Hill, at the event.

"Well, no, Marc didn't say hello when he entered the event and that was a bit daunting because Mike is very professional. He is very big in preparation … it's like going crazy [before the event to get ready]." "he said on Watch What Happens Live.

"So we got there and arrived early, and then Marc finally comes in. Of course, we are thinking that he will come in and be like & # 39; Hey & # 39; because he had the whole show. Anyway, that doesn't happen, so I thought: & # 39; Well, that was not right. We are trying to support what you are doing & # 39; ".

The day after the event, Kenya Moore and Daly announced that they would divorce.

It is very possible that Marc is one of the most unpleasant husbands that has reached the franchise.