Cynthia Bailey flaunted an incredible look on WWHL – See photos

Cynthia Bailey showed a dazzling look at Andi Cohen's WWHL. She was wearing a blue mini sequin dress, and you can see some of her posts she shared in her IG account below.

‘Greetings to all the beautiful, strong and successful women who live life, make power movements and are great! it's still #internationalwomensday in Cali🥂🍾 @bravowwhl #rhoa ", Cynthia captioned one of his publications.

Someone asked: "Where are the shoelaces, do they look so sexy in the white dress?" And another follower said: "Are those the shoes you used in Greece without the ankle strap? They make your legs look great!"

A follower told Cynthia: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 You are a very enthusiastic, hardworking, classy and dignified woman. I love the way you represent yourself. Anyone would be lucky to have you close because you push everyone to do better and you have human decency! "

Another fan got excited about Cynthia's outfit and said, "I love that blue, you're wearing it girlfriend!"

A fan told the RHOA star: "Cyn boo, don't let anyone silence you … say what you think and be the best you. Everyone says that, oh, she's not what she portrays, they need to kick rocks and understand that we are human and we have layers. I can't wait for you to kill😍😍

Someone else mentioned Kenya Moore and said: "I hope MS Moore has the same responsibility as everyone else for his bad behavior this season."

A follower said: "I hope you don't let Nene use you again in my opinion. Nene is not a true friend in the program." She turns her friendship on and off too easily. "

During the most recent episode of RHOA, Kenya Moore told Kandi Burruss and Cynthia that she noticed some red flags surrounding her relationship with Marc Daly, but her love for him prevented her from seeing her true colors.



