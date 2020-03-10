Counting on – John David and Abbie Duggar share a new photo of Baby Grace and fans can't get enough

Counting on The stars John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett are not as active on social media as some of their siblings, but the couple can't help but show their newborn daughter, Grace. The couple has nicknamed their "little miss sunshine,quot; eight weeks old, and they've been sharing the sweetest photos of their firstborn.

Baby Grace arrived early on January 7 and weighed seven pounds, eleven ounces and was 20 and three quarters of an inch long. John David and Abbie shared the first photo of their daughter two days after showing the couple looking at their daughter in the hospital, and wrote in the legend that they were already "quite in love,quot; with their new bundle of joy.

Two weeks later, John David and Abbie told their fans that their hearts had grown ten sizes when they shared their first official family photo. The couple also celebrated the one-month milestone on February 7 with two photos of their "sweet doll."

On March 2, Abbie posted a photo with baby Grace at Target, telling fans that she enjoys her "little shopping friend." That picture was from Jinger Duggar's visit to Arkansas (currently living in Los Angeles with her husband Jeremy and daughter, Felicity) that included a shopping trip for Duggar girls.

Then, the couple celebrated the two-month mark on March 7 with Grace's sweetest picture wearing a yellow and white polka dot jumpsuit with the word "Sunshine,quot; written on it. Grace was all smiles when her parents called her "little miss sunshine,quot; in the caption.

Fans love updates, even if they are few and far between. A fan wrote that Grace was "beautiful,quot; and added that she is "a very happy baby." A second follower noted that the girl "looks like Abbie." Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar commented that their niece was "very pretty."

Baby Grace has also appeared on the social networks of her aunt Jana Duggar. When John David and Abbie needed to go out at night, Jana looked after children and shared a photo with her youngest niece. Jana wrote that "he loved to see Gracie." while mommy and daddy had the opportunity to spend a special evening alone.

New episodes of Counting on Will return to TLC later this year.



